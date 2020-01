FOTOD ⟩ Lekkisid esimesed paparatso-klõpsud «Batmani» Londoni võttelt

After Justice League star Ben Affleck stepped down from the role earlier last year, rumors swirled about who would replace him in the role. Eventually, Twilight star Robert Pattinson was announced. Although plot details about the film are still not certain, the movie will feature such Batman characters as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Edward Nygma/Riddler. Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson and Peter Sarsgaard. The film arrives June 25, 2021.