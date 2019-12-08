Võitjate nimekiri: Euroopa filmiauhindadel võidutses «Soosik», maailmakino preemia pälvis Juliette Binoche

Eile õhtul jagati Berliinis 32. korda kätte iga-aastased Euroopa filmiauhinnad (European Film Awards). Õhtu suurimaks võitjaks osutus juba aasta alguses Oscari võitnud, Yorgos Lanthimose lavastatud «Soosik» (The Favourite), mis tunnistati aasta parimaks Euroopa filmiks ja ka parimaks Euroopa komöödiaks.
Näitlejatest said ihaldatuimad auhinnad oma rolli eest juba ohtralt tunnustust (sh parima naispeaosa Oscar) saanud Olivia Colman ja uusimas Pedro Almodovari filmis säranud Antonio Banderas. Elutööauhinna sai filmimeister Werner Hertzog ning maailmakino preemia pälvis Prantsuse kinoikoon Juliette Binoche.
PARIM EUROOPA FILM 2019
«Soosik» (rež. Yorgos Lanthimos)
PARIM EUROOPA REŽISSÖÖR 2019
Yorgos Lanthimos («Soosik»)
PARIM EUROOPA NAISNÄITLEJA 2019
Olivia Colman («Soosik»)
PARIM EUROOPA MEESNÄITLEJA 2019:
Antonio Banderas («Valu ja hiilgus»)
PARIM EUROOPA STSENARIST 2019
Céline Sciamma («Portrait of a Lady on Fire»)
FILMIKRIITIKUTE ÜHENDUSE PREEMIA «EUROOPA AVASTUS» (Prix FIPRESCI)
«Hüljatud» (rež. Ladj Ly)
PARIM EUROOPA KOMÖÖDIA
«Soosik» (rež. Yorgos Lanthimos)
PARIM EUROOPA DOKUMENTAALFILM
«Sama» (rež. Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts)
PUBLIKUAUHIND
«Külm sõda» (rež. Pawel Pawlilkowski)
Enne eilset galaõhtut andis Euroopa filmiakadeemia välja ka tehnilised filmiauhinnad parimatele operaatoritele, monteerijatele ning teistele filmi taustajõududele.