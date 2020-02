This angel just graduated Nursing School and I couldn’t be more proud. I’ve seen the ups and downs, the tears and joy the last two years has brought you and I truly do not know how you do it. You have the worlds largest heart and I’m so thankful to have you in my life. Love you @taydome

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 3, 2019 at 10:19am PST