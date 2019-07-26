Puust ja punaseks: Milliseid filme võib Marvelilt oodata aastatel 2020 ja 2021?

Marvel Studios juht Kevin Feige avalikustas lõppenud nädalavahetusel San Diegos toimunud Comic-Conil aset leidnud Marveli nn 4. faasi esitlusel, et uue etapi märksõnaks on uued algused ning saladuskate tõsteti filmidelt, mida on kinodesse oodata aastatel 2020 ja 2021.
Marveli universumi 23 filmist koosnenud 3. faas lõppes «Tasujad: Lõppmänguga», kus tehti viimaks tümaks kogu etapi peamine pahalane Thanos. Nüüd ootavad armastatud superkangelasi ees uued arengud ja ülesanded. Ühtlasi avalikustati ka Marveli filmiõiguste omaniku Disney striimimisplatvormi Disney+ keskkonnas lähiajal ilmuvad filmid. Teada anti ka, et tegelikult on filmikalender üldjoontes välja tahutud juba aastani 2028, ent otustati esitlus siiski mõistlikes piirides hoida.
1. mai 2020: «Black Widow»
Neljanda faasi avafilmiks saab «Black Widow», mis esilinastub 1. mail 2020 ning mida juba filmitakse. Tegu on superkangelase soolofilmiga ning nimiosas (kodanikunimega Natasha Romanoff) astub üles mõistagi Scarlett Johansson. Tegevus hakkab fimis toimuma ajaliselt kuskil «Kapten Ameerika: Kodusõda» ja «Tasujad: Igaviku sõda» vahel. Linaloos astuvad üles veel David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena), O-T Fagbenle (Mason) ja Rachel Weisz (Melina).
6. november 2020: «The Eternals»
Marveli uus koomiksimaailm on teistest hoopis erinev ning põhineb Jack Kirby 1976. aasta samanimelisel koomiksil. Keerukas loos toimub tegevus originaalis miljoneid aastaid enne tänapäeva, kus ülivõimelised taevased tegelased Celestialid teevad inimestega eksperimente, mille tulemuseks on nii superkangelased kui ka pahalased. Filmis mängivad Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh ja Don Lee. Filmi produktsioon algab juba augustikuus Atlantas.
12. veebruar 2021: «Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings»
For the franchise's first Asian-led film, the MCU has again reached into the indie filmmaking pool for its helmer: «Short Term 12» breakout Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie will be the first film in the franchise to feature an Asian superhero in the lead role and have a predominantly Asian cast. The project was first announced last December, with reports saying it was top priority for Marvel to find an Asian or Asian-American director for the movie.
The film will star Simu Liu as the title character, and he'll be joined by Tony Leung (as The Mandarin) and Awkwafina.
«Shang-Chi» is being written by Chinese-American screenwriter Dave Callaham, whose credits include «The Expendables» franchise and the upcoming «Wonder Woman 1984,» which he co-wrote with Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns. Shang-Chi was introduced in 1971 and is often referred to as the Master of Kung Fu in the comic books. The character has extraordinary martial arts skills and in some comics has the power to create duplicates of himself.
5. november 2021: «Thor: Love and Thunder»
Mere days before Comic-Con kicked off, the next stage of the MCU got a major shot in the arm with the news that «Thor: Ragnarok» director Taika Waititi had signed on to both write and direct a fourth film in the revitalized Thor franchise. While Waititi's involvement in «Thor 4» is now confirmed, plot details are remaining under wraps for now.
The character ended this year's record-breaking «Avengers: Endgame» by heading off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which led many Marvel fans to wonder whether Thor would be getting his own standalone sequel or be appearing in James Gunn's «Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.»
Franchise stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return for the sequel. And...Natalie Portman, who is not only back for more MCU fun, but will be playing female Thor.
7. mai 2022: «Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness»
The Multiverse is real! Director Scott Derrickson and star Benedict Cumberbatch will return for the first Strange-centric sequel, complete with a title that makes no bones about the nature of the much-teased Multiverse. Derrickson promised a true horror film, a first for the MCU.
Need aga olid kõigest täispikad filmid, mis jõuavad kinodesse. Disney+ jaoks toodetakse veel eraldi mitu sarja, mis suhestuvad ka kinofilmidega senisest paremini ning seosed sündmuste ja tegelaste vahel on paremini välja joonistunud kui siiani, mis fänne sageli ärritanud ja segadusse ajanud on.
Seriaalidest on tulekul «Loki» (kevad 2021) ja «WandaVision» peaosas Scarlet Witchina Elizabeth Olseniga (kusjuures, viimane seostub otseselt «Doctor Strange'i» hulluse universumiga).
«The Falcon and the Winter Soldier»
Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) deal with the absence of Captain America.
Steve Rogers formally gave his pal Sam Wilson the shield of Captain America at the end of Endgame. But what kind of growth will Sam undergo in order to properly fill in the boots? Fans can expect the first MCU Disney+ series to detail Sam’s origins as Captain America before he leaps to the big screen in a fifth Avengers movie.
Zemo, the villain in Captain America: Civil War, will return as the main villain in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Esitluse lõpus teatas Feige, et MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) meeskond töötab ka «Black Panther 2», «Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3», «Captain Marvel 2», «Fantastic Four», ja «Mutants» kallal. Värske stardi ehk reboot'i saab ka «Blade» (1998), nimiosas Oscari-võitja Mahershala Aliga Wesley Snipesi asemel.
