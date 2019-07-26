Puust ja punaseks: Milliseid filme võib Marvelilt oodata aastatel 2020 ja 2021?

Kevin Feige ja Scarlett Johansson Comic-Conil San Diegos 20. juulil 2019. FOTO: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP / SCANPIX

Marveli universumi 23 filmist koosnenud 3. faas lõppes «Tasujad: Lõppmänguga», kus tehti viimaks tümaks kogu etapi peamine pahalane Thanos. Nüüd ootavad armastatud superkangelasi ees uued arengud ja ülesanded. Ühtlasi avalikustati ka Marveli filmiõiguste omaniku Disney striimimisplatvormi Disney+ keskkonnas lähiajal ilmuvad filmid. Teada anti ka, et tegelikult on filmikalender üldjoontes välja tahutud juba aastani 2028, ent otustati esitlus siiski mõistlikes piirides hoida.

1. mai 2020: «Black Widow» FOTO: MCU

Neljanda faasi avafilmiks saab «Black Widow», mis esilinastub 1. mail 2020 ning mida juba filmitakse. Tegu on superkangelase soolofilmiga ning nimiosas (kodanikunimega Natasha Romanoff) astub üles mõistagi Scarlett Johansson. Tegevus hakkab fimis toimuma ajaliselt kuskil «Kapten Ameerika: Kodusõda» ja «Tasujad: Igaviku sõda» vahel. Linaloos astuvad üles veel David Harbour (Red Guardian), Florence Pugh (Yelena), O-T Fagbenle (Mason) ja Rachel Weisz (Melina).

6. november 2020: «The Eternals» FOTO: MCU

Marveli uus koomiksimaailm on teistest hoopis erinev ning põhineb Jack Kirby 1976. aasta samanimelisel koomiksil. Keerukas loos toimub tegevus originaalis miljoneid aastaid enne tänapäeva, kus ülivõimelised taevased tegelased Celestialid teevad inimestega eksperimente, mille tulemuseks on nii superkangelased kui ka pahalased. Filmis mängivad Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh ja Don Lee. Filmi produktsioon algab juba augustikuus Atlantas.

12. veebruar 2021: «Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings» FOTO: MCU

For the franchise's first Asian-led film, the MCU has again reached into the indie filmmaking pool for its helmer: «Short Term 12» breakout Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie will be the first film in the franchise to feature an Asian superhero in the lead role and have a predominantly Asian cast. The project was first announced last December, with reports saying it was top priority for Marvel to find an Asian or Asian-American director for the movie.

The film will star Simu Liu as the title character, and he'll be joined by Tony Leung (as The Mandarin) and Awkwafina.

«Shang-Chi» is being written by Chinese-American screenwriter Dave Callaham, whose credits include «The Expendables» franchise and the upcoming «Wonder Woman 1984,» which he co-wrote with Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns. Shang-Chi was introduced in 1971 and is often referred to as the Master of Kung Fu in the comic books. The character has extraordinary martial arts skills and in some comics has the power to create duplicates of himself.

5. november 2021: «Thor: Love and Thunder» FOTO: MCU