HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 09: Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter wearing an outfit by Alexander McQueen and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry arrives at the World Premiere Of Disney's 'The Lion King' held at the Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

FOTO: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency