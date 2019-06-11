Arhiivifotod: Meenuta, missugune nägi režissöör Christopher Nolani ära võlunud Linnahall ehitamise ajal

Linnahall, the behemoth of a building on Tallinn seaside, is off limits for the next couple of weeks because Christopher Nolan is filming his next blockbuster here and elswhere in Tallinn. The building has been closed for years now, but its walkable roof is among the most popular hangout places for tallinners. Inside the building there's a concert hall with 4200 seats, and an ice rink with 3000. Linnahall was designed by Raine Karp with help from Riina Altmäe. Construction period photos by Ly Vikerpuur, circa 1979-1980. #arhitektuurimuuseum #arhitektuur #architecture #linnahall #tallinn #tenet #mytallinn #michaelcaine #estonianarchitecture #sovietarchitecture #rainekarp #clemencepoesy #aarontaylorjohnson #sovmod #ivofelt #socialistmodern #kennethbranagh #filminglocation #filmlocation #allfilm #arhitexture #archistory #limestonearchitecture #christophernolan #robertpattison #johndavidwashington #engineering #publicbuilding #elizabethdebicki #dimplekapadia

