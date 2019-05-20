E, 20.05.2019
  • Suur galerii: Pisar tuleb silma! Vaata, kuidas «Troonide mängu» staarid sarja meenutama jäävad

Suur galerii: Pisar tuleb silma! Vaata, kuidas «Troonide mängu» staarid sarja meenutama jäävad

«Troonide mäng»

FOTO: Instagram

HBO menusarja «Troonide mäng» viimane episood on vähemalt ookeani taga juba nähtud ning jõuab täna õhtul ka Eesti televaatajateni. Lõpuks saavad ka näitlejad kergemalt hingata ega pea enam pelgama seriaali lõpptulemust paljastada. Kuigi palju meenutusi ootab ilmselt veel ees, siis tänase tähtpäeva puhul teeme ülevaate sarja näitlejate sotsiaalmeediast, kus nad on jäädvustanud «Troonide mängu» õndsaid ja naljakaid hetki ja võtteelu. Soovitame neid jälgima hakata, et olla kursis võimalike jätkusarjadega!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Queen In The North! Shop Now @moneylinetees . 🐺Link To Shop In Bio!

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Being told the ending to GoT.” - @gwendolineuniverse

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The memes are hilarious 😂 Follow @thronesmemes 👈

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤣 via @sophieturner

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you realize you should've given Daenerys the D 😅 via @thronesmemes

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jon Snow is a mood 😔 via @thronesmemes

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kit Harington slipping while filming with Emilia Clarke 😂 via @thronesmemes

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Drogon 🤣 Via @gotscns

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jon going full Targaryen 🙌

A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

how am feeling after that episode. not today bby 👋🏻

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I fucking love you ya big weirdo 💗💗💗💗

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When we weren’t on a parapet ....

A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Madonna #is #always #right #eurongreyjoy

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A lot of people have doubted my swimming skills after the explosion on #silence ...”how’s that possible with all that leather etc?” Hmmm...truth is; I was wired...all the way to the beach(where someone almost got killed). Never needed to swim anywhere! So you’re right guys!! Hell no could I pull it off...it’s like a million miles or so...but thankfully we have movie magic... 🤷🏼‍♂️ that said; once again the crew/stunts (champ @rowleyirlam ) of #gameofthrones delivered big time...legends! Thanks @fabianwagner78 for the video. You are an incredible cinematographer 🙏🏻😄 also a huge APPLAUSE for @seancamop (camera operator, and so much more!!) #bonusinformation When we did the battle on the ship, season 7-episode 2, Sean’s leg caught on fire, while shooting my fight with the Sand Snakes(you’re welcome). A 3 minute action sequence. He didn’t stop shooting until the director yield CUT...slowly did Sean look down and put out the fire with his hands. Didn’t say a word!! Just did it...Had to change his pants afterwards...Sean is the true king. #forthethrone #respect

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok. Truth is...(getting some strong reactions and feel the need to explain myself) A couple of years ago I was attending a comic con in Denmark. Got to meet some very wonderful DANISH people(like the Danes, sweet and funny...handsome as well) , BUT I also met an extremely arrogant dragon. Rhaegalar something... He was the star of the #comiccon , and he knew it. A member of #gameofthrones since season 1, started out as an egg, a fan favorite and blah blah blah. So there we were smiling, posing, signing autographs like professionals...but damn...no love in the air. He was getting all the attention...and I hated it! Oh god I hated it and him...cut too now... my sincere apologies...but I had too... AND it was in the script...so... 🤷🏼‍♂️☠️ #feltgood #Imkidding ps. @svjankoppe made this dragon himself. What an absolutely amazing job. He is extremely talented and deserves credit for his hard work. So sorry for the pain in episode 4 bro. But please remember YOUR #dragon will live on and fans all over the world will hopefully get to see it. 🙏🏻❤️😄 #okitstillfeelskindacooltobecalleddragonslayer 😂😂😂😉

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

WTF??? (Photo by 🤷🏼‍♂️) well done 😉

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you for watching #gameofthrones #seasonfinale

A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LET THE GAME BEGIN. Enjoy episode 805 of #gameofthrones

A post shared by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (@nikolajwilliamcw) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8 years! 8 seasons! Thank you, HBO! 🙌 #GameofThrones

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Best Show Ever. Best Tees Ever. Shop Now @moneylinetees . 🐺Link To Shop In Bio!

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s all thank Conleth Hill for portraying Varys perfectly! 🔥 @conlethhill

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season 1!

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Squad Goals

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#TeamTargaryen 🔥

A post shared by Peter Dinklage (@peterdinklage) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋

A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💔

A post shared by alfieallen (@alfieeallen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Spider & The Imp

A post shared by Conleth Hill (@conlethhill) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lovin’ the new final season costumes! #gameofthrones #sandiegocomiccon @blackcatstyling

A post shared by Liam Cunningham (@liamcunningham1) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@khivju @gameofthrones @hbo #LetTheHorrorShowBegin ⚔️🥶🧟‍♂️

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He he! By @alexmdc #giantsmilk #tormundspast #truestory

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pre Conan selfie with this gent @kristiannairn

A post shared by Isaac Hempstead Wright (@isaachwright) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Face swap saved my life in 2015 #gameofthrones

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Game of Thrones 2015

A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on

