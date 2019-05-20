Suur galerii: Pisar tuleb silma! Vaata, kuidas «Troonide mängu» staarid sarja meenutama jäävad

HBO menusarja «Troonide mäng» viimane episood on vähemalt ookeani taga juba nähtud ning jõuab täna õhtul ka Eesti televaatajateni. Lõpuks saavad ka näitlejad kergemalt hingata ega pea enam pelgama seriaali lõpptulemust paljastada. Kuigi palju meenutusi ootab ilmselt veel ees, siis tänase tähtpäeva puhul teeme ülevaate sarja näitlejate sotsiaalmeediast, kus nad on jäädvustanud «Troonide mängu» õndsaid ja naljakaid hetki ja võtteelu. Soovitame neid jälgima hakata, et olla kursis võimalike jätkusarjadega!
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons #🔥 #🙌 #❤️
A lot of people have doubted my swimming skills after the explosion on #silence ...”how’s that possible with all that leather etc?” Hmmm...truth is; I was wired...all the way to the beach(where someone almost got killed). Never needed to swim anywhere! So you’re right guys!! Hell no could I pull it off...it’s like a million miles or so...but thankfully we have movie magic... 🤷🏼♂️ that said; once again the crew/stunts (champ @rowleyirlam ) of #gameofthrones delivered big time...legends! Thanks @fabianwagner78 for the video. You are an incredible cinematographer 🙏🏻😄 also a huge APPLAUSE for @seancamop (camera operator, and so much more!!) #bonusinformation When we did the battle on the ship, season 7-episode 2, Sean’s leg caught on fire, while shooting my fight with the Sand Snakes(you’re welcome). A 3 minute action sequence. He didn’t stop shooting until the director yield CUT...slowly did Sean look down and put out the fire with his hands. Didn’t say a word!! Just did it...Had to change his pants afterwards...Sean is the true king. #forthethrone #respect
Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw Two men enter, One man leaves.... it’s been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn’t know you were in a hurry.... don’t have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a 🔥 and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... 🥺 #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow
Ok. Truth is...(getting some strong reactions and feel the need to explain myself) A couple of years ago I was attending a comic con in Denmark. Got to meet some very wonderful DANISH people(like the Danes, sweet and funny...handsome as well) , BUT I also met an extremely arrogant dragon. Rhaegalar something... He was the star of the #comiccon , and he knew it. A member of #gameofthrones since season 1, started out as an egg, a fan favorite and blah blah blah. So there we were smiling, posing, signing autographs like professionals...but damn...no love in the air. He was getting all the attention...and I hated it! Oh god I hated it and him...cut too now... my sincere apologies...but I had too... AND it was in the script...so... 🤷🏼♂️☠️ #feltgood #Imkidding ps. @svjankoppe made this dragon himself. What an absolutely amazing job. He is extremely talented and deserves credit for his hard work. So sorry for the pain in episode 4 bro. But please remember YOUR #dragon will live on and fans all over the world will hopefully get to see it. 🙏🏻❤️😄 #okitstillfeelskindacooltobecalleddragonslayer 😂😂😂😉
As an actor you can try a lot of things while shooting...some cool...some not so cool...but for 1 day I was in the pants of #jonsnow (vup vup, but not as naughty as it sounds) and in the long Johns of #beric btw. It was post “the long night” 🤢🤦🏼♂️ 🤷🏼♂️🤢#ohmygodIhopetheywashedthem #thatsaidincredibleworksguys 💪🏻🙏🏻🤩
Gone with the wind....!!!? Maybe.... can’t wait for episode 5....there will be light! And death.... and coffee cups... Oreos...?...you might see a dragon...or two...or none...🤷🏼♂️☠️ ...#thesuspenseiskillingme #shouldhavereadthescripts #gameofthrones #babyshower #❤️ #dragonslayer #eurongreyjoy #whatisdeadmayneverdie #butprobablystillisdeadifyouaskme #whoknows btw. What an incredible view. The set designers on GOT are amazing and you feel extremely small and humble 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 thanks
It went like this. Me “What’s up fuckers. Let’s get some beers before I leave” dan “we are on Kimmel tonight come hang”. me. “Kimmel‘s Got Guinness on tap fuck yeah. Let me ask my wife”. Dan “Kimmel wants u to do something with us”. Me “whatever tell him to get a fresh keg of Guinness. Wife said cool she loves ya I’m in. BOOM. It’s on fuckers.🤣😂😂😜😜🥴🥴🤙🏽🤙🏽🤪🤪🤪😈😈😈 I love these two men so much. I look up to them great leaders fathers artists all my aloha to dan and david the world is grateful GOT the GOAT aloha j
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Gem the 💎. I can’t speak highly enough of this person. Your infectious positivity, enthusiasm, intelligence and just general bad-assery is so clear to see. I have the utmost love for you @gemwhelan, THE BEST on screen sis anyone could ask for. Seriously. BIG BIG ❤️. Sorry I couldn’t make Jonathan Ross, you blatantly smashed itttt xxx
#farewell 📸 by @pilouasbaek Its been so touching to read how Theon has affected fans of GoT. To be given the opportunity to challenge and question people’s emotions through a characters journey that was given to me by D&D and George R Martin... is something I am extremely thankful for. What an honour it has been. Thank you x
OH MY POD! @danportman Spending the last five seasons with the absolutely wonderfully talented Daniel Podrick Portmanteau has been a POD-SEND! I love you and I miss you and I can’t wait to watch you bloom through the rest of your career! IF YOU WERE A BAG, YOU’D BE A BAG-FOR-LIFE. 🖤🎶⚔️ @gameofthrones #TwoPeasInAPod ⚔️ 📸 Photo taken 2016. #EternalPODCAST
Thank you @houstoncomicpalooza... I really felt the love you guys have for Missandei and for me! Thanks to everyone who came down I was so happy I got to meet you all. Also lovely to be reunited with my girl @emilia_clarke... ❤️❤️❤️ 💁🏻♀️🙋🏽♀️ #dracarys #teamtargaryen #adivaisafemaleversionofahustla #houstonweout #thankyouforthelove