Horrornukul hammas verel: Režissöör jagas esimest klõpsu kurjusesaaga uuest õudukast «Annabelle tuleb koju»

OK, maybe she has snuck cameos in my other recent films (which I won’t confirm or deny), BUT... she’ll very definitely be up front and center on this one! The real next chapter of THE CONJURING Universe. On June 28th #AnnabelleComesHome Directed by Gary Dauberman

A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Mar 25, 2019 at 3:20pm PDT