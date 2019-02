Kate ja William filmiauhindadel: Segadus punasel vaibal, kuninglik saabumine ja printsess Diana kõrvarõngad

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @BAFTA Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke, BAFTA President, presented the Fellowship to Thelma Schoonmaker at the Awards Ceremony. Swipe to see The Duke and Duchess congratulating some of tonight’s #BAFTA Award winners, including Rising Star Award winner @letitiawright and @officialspikelee, Director of BlacKkKlansman, winner of Best Adapted Screenplay. Congratulations to all of tonight’s #EEBAFTAs Award Winners! 📷 PA / 📽 Kensington Palace

