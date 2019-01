Vaese mehe Aquaman: Superman Henry Cavill kehastus kodukootud vetejumalaks ja tulemus sai eriti humoorikas

Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How'd I do? Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven't seen it yet, go check it out. Jason, love you bro, you crushed it. @PrideOfGypsies @CreepyPuppet #Aquaman

