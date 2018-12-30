Pilk tulevikku: Neid filme ja näitlejaid ootab USA kinopublik 2019. aastal enim ekraanile

Uuring tehti detsembri teises pooles ning selles osales 3500 inimest. Kas ootused ka Eesti publikule kohalduvad, saame juba peagi näha.
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Star Wars: Episode IX
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
- Toy Story 4
- Glass
- The Lion King
- Aladdin
- Dumbo
- Joker
- Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
- Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)
- Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX)
- Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame, Untitled Jumanji Sequel)
- Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part)
- Emma Watson (Little Women)
- Jessica Chastain (It: Chapter Two, Dark Phoenix)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Star Wars: Episode IX)
- Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix)
- Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, The Best of Enemies)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Toy Story 4)
- Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
- Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame)
- Samuel L. Jackson (Glass, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
- Bruce Willis (Glass)
- Will Smith (Aladdin)
- Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw, Untitled Jumanji Sequel)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- James McAvoy (Glass, Dark Phoenix, It: Chapter Two)
- Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)
- Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two)
- Cynthia Erivo (Chaos Walking)
- Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)
- Mena Massoud (Aladdin)
- Winston Duke (Us, Avengers: Endgame)
- Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels, The Diary)
- Finn Wolfhard (It: Chapter Two)
- Richard Madden (Rocketman)
Enimoodatud koomiksifilm:
- Captain Marvel
- Joker
- Dark Phoenix
- Shazam!
- Hellboy
- Toy Story 4
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Frozen 2
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Enimoodatud õudusfilm / põnevik:
- It: Chapter Two
- Us
- Pet Sematary
- Zombieland 2
- Annabelle Film