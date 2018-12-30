P, 30.12.2018
Pilk tulevikku: Neid filme ja näitlejaid ootab USA kinopublik 2019. aastal enim ekraanile

Brie Larson

FOTO: ZUMAPRESS.com / Scanpix

Ameerika Ühendriikide suurimaid kinode piletimüügikette Fandango koostab igal aastal edetabeli eeloleva aasta enim oodatud linateostest ja filmidest. Deadline vahendab aastasse 2019 pilgu heitva uuringu tulemusi. 

Uuring tehti detsembri teises pooles ning selles osales 3500 inimest. Kas ootused ka Eesti publikule kohalduvad, saame juba peagi näha.

Enimoodatud kassahitt:

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Star Wars: Episode IX
  4. Spider-Man: Far from Home
  5. Toy Story 4
  6. Glass
  7. The Lion King
  8. Aladdin
  9. Dumbo
  10. Joker

Enimoodatud näitlejanna:

  1. Brie Larson  (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame)
  2. Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame)
  3. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX)
  4. Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame, Untitled Jumanji Sequel)
  5. Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part)
  6. Emma Watson (Little Women)
  7. Jessica Chastain (It: Chapter Two, Dark Phoenix)
  8. Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Star Wars: Episode IX)
  9. Sophie Turner (Dark Phoenix)
  10. Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, The Best of Enemies)

Enimoodatud näitleja:

  1. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Toy Story 4)
  2. Robert Downey, Jr. (Avengers: Endgame)
  3. Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame)
  4. Samuel L. Jackson (Glass, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
  5. Bruce Willis (Glass)
  6. Will Smith (Aladdin)
  7. Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs and Shaw, Untitled Jumanji Sequel)
  8. Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
  9. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
  10. James McAvoy (Glass, Dark Phoenix, It: Chapter Two) 

Tõusev täht (naissoost):

  1. Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Charlie’s Angels)
  2. Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla: King of the Monsters)
  3. Sophia Lillis (It: Chapter Two)
  4. Cynthia Erivo (Chaos Walking)
  5. Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel)

Tõusev täht (meessoost):

  1. Mena Massoud (Aladdin)
  2. Winston Duke (Us, Avengers: Endgame)
  3. Noah Centineo (Charlie’s Angels, The Diary)
  4. Finn Wolfhard (It: Chapter Two)
  5. Richard Madden (Rocketman)

Enimoodatud koomiksifilm: 

  1. Captain Marvel
  2. Joker
  3. Dark Phoenix
  4. Shazam!
  5. Hellboy

Enimoodatud animafilm:

  1. Toy Story 4
  2. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  3. Frozen 2
  4. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  5. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Enimoodatud õudusfilm / põnevik:

  1. It: Chapter Two
  2. Us
  3. Pet Sematary
  4. Zombieland 2
  5. Annabelle Film

